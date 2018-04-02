Contact Us
Police: Employee, 39, Arrested After Fair Lawn Pizzeria Assault

Jerry DeMarco
Fair Lawn police took Danaury Rodriguez, 39, into custody on aggravated assault charges following the incident. Video Credit: Boyd A. Loving

FAIR LAWN, P.D. -- A Fair Lawn pizzeria employee was arrested after police said he whacked his boss in the head with a metal spatula.

Danaury Rodriguez, 39, became angry after the 51-year-old owner of Biagio's Pizza & Pasta on Fair Lawn Avenue told him to clean sometime around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Sean Macys said.

The owner, who lives in Nutley, sustained a small cut on his head, Macys said.

Rodriguez remained at the scene and was arrested on aggravated assault and weapons charges, he said.

He was released pending an appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

