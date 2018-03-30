Police Eye Developmentally Disabled Glen Rock Man For Comments To Girls

GLEN ROCK, N.J. – Glen Rock police said they’ll be keeping an eye on a 47-year-old developmentally disabled man after he said inappropriate things to the same two girls several times.

The borough man, who Police Chief Dean Ackermann said doesn’t function as an adult, apparently made the comments while riding past them on a bicycle a few days in a row.

“The man was found to be socially awkward but is not known to be a threat to others,” Ackermann said.

That said, “his actions were clearly inappropriate and he was notified that future repeated contact of this nature could be considered as harassment,” the chief emphasized.

Police talked with the girls’ parents and the chief said he advised patrol officers to “monitor the subject’s conduct.”

Authorities urge that children tell their parents of such incidents and that parents report it to police immediately.

