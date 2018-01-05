Police: GWB Toll Cheat Had Both License Plates Taped Over

FORT LEE, N.J. -- A trucker who blew through a George Washington Bridge E-ZPass toll without paying had both license plates covered with gray tape, authorities said.

A Port Authority police officer spotted the 2008 Kenworth tractor-trailer and pulled it over Sunday afternoon on the bridge's upper level, the authority's Joseph Pentangelo said.

Alejandro Sanchez, 43, of Hialeah, Florida, was charged with theft of services, tampering with a public document and using the E-ZPass lane without a transponder. He was released pending a court hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.