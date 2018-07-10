Police: Man In Dumont SWAT Incident Arrested At Parents' Home In Mahwah

UPDATE: A suicidal man who threatened to shoot police brought a Bergen County Regional SWAT team and negotiators to his Dumont home Thursday afternoon -- but he wasn't there, authorities said. He was at his parents' home in Mahwah.

The 31-year-old borough resident called the New Jersey Hopeline at Rutgers University saying that "he was going to commit suicide and if police came he was going to shoot them," a law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

Responders went to the Dumont address on Revere Drive while closing off local streets. An ambulance was put on standby.

After discovering he wasn't there, investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office pinged his phone -- which led them to Rio Vista Drive and DeGraff Court in Mahwah.

Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Rapid Response Deployment Team went to the parents' Mahwah home, spoke to his father and took the son into custody there without incident. They then brought him to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.

Dumont police are handling the case.

Responders included police from Bergenfield, Closter, Cresskill, Haworth and New Milford, officers from the Bergen County Sheriff's Office and the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

