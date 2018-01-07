Police: Newark Airport Cleaner Clips Passenger's $1,500 Louis Vuitton Belt

A Newark Airport cleaner snatched a $1,500 belt that Port Authority police found rolled up in his work trolley, authorities said Wednesday.

Airport screeners summoned police around 8 p.m. Tuesday after the 28-year-old owner said the Louis Vuitton belt vanished after he took it off to pass through a security checkpoint, the authority's Joseph Pentangelo said.

Officers reviewed security footage, conducted interviews and identified 43-year-old Osmal Reyes of Newark as the thief, Pentangelo said.

Checking his work trolley, they found belt "rolled up in a side pocket" and returned it to the owner, he said.

Reyes was charged with theft and released pending a court hearing.

