Police Officer, SUV Passengers Hospitalized After Crash

Cecilia Levine
The police cruiser ended up on a Prospect Avenue lawn. Photo Credit: Vanessa Jennings
The SUV driver refused medical treatment. Photo Credit: Vanessa Jennings
Bird's-eye view. Photo Credit: Contributed
Aftermath. Photo Credit: Vanessa Jennings

A Hackensack police officer responding to a call and two occupants of an SUV were hospitalized -- all for precautionary reasons -- after a collision Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the Toyota refused medical attention after the 2:32 p.m. crash at the intersection of Prospect and Central avenues.

The officer had her vehicle's lights and siren on at the time, Capt. Francesco Aquila said.

No serious injuries were sustained, he said.

