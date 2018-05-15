Police: Repeat Offender Stole From West Milford Church Donation Box

West Milford police tracked down a repeat offender who authorities said stole money from a church donation box.

Detective Michael Malfetti reviewed surveillance footage, alerted area police departments and identified 32-year-old Cory Finch of Oak Ridge as the thief, Police Chief Timothy Storbeck said Friday.

The $50 was taken from a St. Joseph’s Church donation box that the thief forced open on May 9, Storbeck said.

It took less than a week to identify Finch, a known heroin user who was taken into custody on Thursday.

Police in other jurisdictions are eyeing Finch for burglaries in their towns, the chief said.

He already has a lengthy history of burglary and theft – including stealing $800 and an iPod from an automated laundry in Newtown, records show.

Finch was released pending a hearing.

Assisting their West Milford colleagues in the case were police from Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Jefferson and North Caldwell, Storbeck said

