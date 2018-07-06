Police Responding To 911 Call Find Fair Lawn Woman Stabbed Dead, Arrest Son

A 31-year-old Fair Lawn man was taken into custody after police responding to his mother's desperate call for help Sunday found her fatally stabbed, authorities said.

The victim hung up during the 911 call, which sources said came during an apparent dispute at 20-06 Halstead Terrace at 3 p.m.

Police responding to the call found the woman and seized "a family member who also resides at the house," Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The victim was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

Exactly two years ago Monday, police arrested the son -- and seized a knife from him -- after they said he stabbed his brother, records show.

Calo's Major Crimes Unit and Fair Lawn police were investigating. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Daily Voice was withholding any identifications until the prosecutor officially releases them.

