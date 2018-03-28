Police: Rochelle Park Hairdresser Sold Prescription Pills From Salon

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. -- A Rochelle Park hair dresser sold prescription pills from a local salon, said township police who said they found envelopes prepared, labeled and packaged for sale along with several hundred prescription pills.

They also seized nearly $10,000 in drug proceeds when they arrested Anthony Bianchi, 44, of Nutley in the middle of a drug deal at the Rochlle Avenue salon on Friday, Police Chief Robert Flannelly said.

Detectives had watched Bianchi deal Percocet, Oxycodone, Endocet "during daylight and business hours in [his] place of business as well as within and around several other local establishments," the chief said.

Bianchi was charged with various drug and money laundering counts and released, pending a hearing, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

"I would like to commend my officers for swiftly eliminating a significant prescription drug trafficker from our community," Flannelly said. "Will continue to be vigilant in identifying and arresting individuals responsible for contributing to the current opioid crisis."

The chief also thanked Maywood police and the Bergen County Sheriffs Office for their assistance in the investigation and arrest.

