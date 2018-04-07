Police: Shooting Outside Englewood Elks Club Spooks Driver

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Gunfire caused a late-night car crash outside the Elks Lodge in Englewood over the weekend, police said.

No one was injured just after midnight Saturday, either by the shot or the minor collision -- which occurred when an anxious motorist tried to speed out of the Elks Lodge #470 parking lot on Bennett Road, Capt. Timothy Torell said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected ballistic evidence that was being examined, Torell said.

Meanwhile, city detectives were seeking area surveillance video.

"We are looking for help from witnesses who may have seen something but either left before our officers arrived or are hesitant to come forward," Torell said.

If you do, call the Englewood Detective Bureau: (201) 568-4875 .

Callers can remain anonymous, the captain said.

The local CrimeStoppers group also is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that significantly assists in the investigation.

CrimeStoppers: 1-844-466-6789

Or submit the tip electronically at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or www.facebook.com/tricommunitycrimestoppers .

