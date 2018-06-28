Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Port Authority Officers Grab Suicidal Man On GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
PAPD Emergency Services Unit Officers Christopher Taffera and Raymond DeVito.
PAPD Emergency Services Unit Officers Christopher Taffera and Raymond DeVito. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Port Authority PD

Two Port Authority police officers grabbed a man whose father said was threatening to jump from the George Washington Bridge.

PAPD Emergency Services Unit Officers Raymond DeVito and Christopher Taffera found the 30-year-old man Queens man sitting on the south walkway Friday near the area of the New York tower that doesn't have protective fencing and took him into custody without incident, authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

He was then taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center for evaluation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.