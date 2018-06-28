Port Authority Officers Grab Suicidal Man On GWB

Two Port Authority police officers grabbed a man whose father said was threatening to jump from the George Washington Bridge.

PAPD Emergency Services Unit Officers Raymond DeVito and Christopher Taffera found the 30-year-old man Queens man sitting on the south walkway Friday near the area of the New York tower that doesn't have protective fencing and took him into custody without incident, authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

He was then taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center for evaluation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.