Port Authority PD Nabs 'Most Wanted' Fugitive In Newark Airport Holdup

A fugitive caught in what Port Authority police said was a robbery attempt at a Newark Airport electronics store was on the DEA's "Most Wanted" list, records show.

Ernesto Rodriguez-Zazueta, 46, a Mexican immigrant whose most recent address couldn't be determined, went behind the counter at the Blue Wire Electronics stores in Terminal C early Friday, "stuck a pen in the back of an employee mimicking a weapon and demanded cash," the authority's Joseph Pentangelo said.

The employee fought off Rodriguez-Zazueta and summoned Port Authority police.

Rodriguez-Zazueta "resisted arrest, struggled and was subdued," Pentangelo said.

An officer was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries sustsained in the struggle, he said.

Although he gave a false name, Rodriguez-Zazueta was quickly identified, Pentangelo said. Police also found the federal arrest warrant , he said.

Rodriguez-Zazueta, whom Port Authority police charged with robbery, resisting arrest and hindering, was being held in federal custody.

