Port Authority Police Officer Rescues Injured Fort Lee Detective

A Port Authority police officer not only rescued a Fort Lee colleague who’d slipped down an embankment off Route 4 while chasing an assault suspect – he drove him to the hospital.

Responding to a Monday night call of an assault at the Double Tree Hilton, Detective Sgt. Cory Horton and Detective Terrence McCabe began chasing 20-year-old John M. Disla of the Bronx on foot, Deputy Police Chief Patrick Kissane said.

“After scaling a fence and trying to navigate a 15-to-20-foot steep wooded embankment and terrain, Detective McCabe lost his footing and sustained several injuries” about 100 yards from the George Washington Bridge, Kissane said.

Horton grabbed Disla, who put up a fight -- punching and kicking the sergeant -- before being subdued, he said.

McCabe, who had radioed for help, was found a short time later by PAPD Officer Christopher Gallardo.

Although his injuries weren’t life-threatening, the detective required medical care – so Gallardo drove him straight to the hospital.

Authorities later determined their 7-month-old child and another person were in the hotel room when Disla hit the victim several times after she asked him not to smoke a joint in front of the baby, Kissane said.

Disla then beat her repeatedly with a wooden hanger before she called 911, the deputy chief said.

The Fort Lee Volunteer Ambulance Corp responded, but the victim refused medical attention. The child wasn’t injured, Kissane said.

“The Fort Lee Police Department and the Port Authority Police Department share a mutual relationship and has relied on each other over the years on mutual aid response,” Kissane said. “This incident is another example of the relationship we share.

“We are deeply grateful towards the quick and decisive actions taken by Officer Gallardo in rending aid to one of our injured police officers. We are appreciative for the officers who assisted in this foot pursuit as well.”

“Officer Gallardo’s actions are commendable,” PAPD Chief of Police Operations Emilio Gonzalez added. “He was able to quickly locate the injured officer and take decisive action to get him to the hospital.”

Disla, who’d been ordered by a judge to stay away from the victim, was taken to the Begen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with aggravated assault against police, domestic violence assault, resisting arrest, child endangerment and drug and weapons possession, among other counts.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.