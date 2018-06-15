Contact Us
Pot Smell Leads Maywood Officer To Stolen Handgun, Hackensack Man's Arrest

Jerry DeMarco
Adrian Gentles
Adrian Gentles Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy MAYWOOD PD

The smell of pot led to the search of an older-model sedan and the discovery of a .38 Special reported stolen out of North Carolina, Maywood police said.

Police Department arrested Adrian Gentles, 33, of Hackensack, on weapons and drug related charges.

Officers Brian Rubio and Officer Ben Singer stopped a red 1998 Honda Accord for various motor vehicle violations on Essex Street around 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Detective Jason Liaban said.

While speaking with Gentles, Rubio smelled marijuana, Liaban said.

“A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a HMW Windicator six-shot revolver reported stolen out of North Carolina,” he said.

Gentles was taken to the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on drug and weapons charges, among other counts.

