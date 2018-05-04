Contact Us
Pounds Of Coke, Pot, THC Gummies Seized Just Steps From Hackensack School

Jerry DeMarco
INSET: Alejandro Camargo / Background: Hackensack Middle School / Left: Camargo lived in one of the Berry Street townhouses.
INSET: Alejandro Camargo / Background: Hackensack Middle School / Left: Camargo lived in one of the Berry Street townhouses. Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR / Photo: GoogleMaps

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Detectives who raided an accused drug dealer’s Hackensack home barely a few hundred feet from a middle school said they seized seven pounds of pot, more than a quarter-pound of cocaine and 25 pounds of THC gummies, along with nearly $42,000 in proceeds and other drugs.

Alejandro Camargo surrendered to police on Thursday following the Berry Street townhouse raid across the street from the middle school.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail on a variety of drug offenses -- only to be released by a judge, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, in time for his 39th birthday on Sunday, records show.

The charges include maintaining a drug production facility and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, Calo said.

Among other items seized, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said, were 18 THC hashish oil vaporizer cartridges, various anabolic steroids and paraphernalia that included two devices that extract THC hashish oil from vegetative marijuana, a heat sealer, and a digital scale.

The street value of the drugs seized is about $45,000, the prosecutor said.

Calo thanked Hackensack and Dumont police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office for their participation in the case.

