Prosecutor: Bond Gang Successor Gets Out Of Prison, Launches Another Bergen Burglary Spree

Released after spending four years in state prison, one of the last successors of the infamous James Bond burglary crew was immediately back at it – breaking into homes in Englewood, Hackensack, Oradell, Paramus, Teaneck and Tenafly -- until a task force nabbed him and three accomplices, authorities said Tuesday.

Hackensack police tipped off investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Squad last month to a rental van being used by ex-con Aasim Boone, 35, and the other three during a series of break-ins throughout the county, Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Boone had only just been released from state prison this past March after serving four years for an Old Tappan home break-in.

Members of an ad hoc task force assembled a timeline of when and where the burglaries occurred, then watched various suspects and locations, obtained search warrants – and, finally, secured arrest warrants – before busting the quartet, he said.

Charged along with Boone, of Englewood, were Joslin Harrington, a 32-year-old cafeteria worker from Irvington, Justin Dahzy, 19, of Bogota and Valerie Joyner, 26, of Wanaque, who works as an aide at a residential care facility.

All four were arrested Monday on several burglary and theft charges.

A conviction automatically sends Boone back to prison. He was released on parole on March 15, five months before his sentence was to expire on Aug. 21, records show.

“I’m not coming back to Bergen. I’m not even going to throw a bubblegum wrapper on the ground,” Boone told a judge while pleading guilty in April 2014 to the Old Tappan burglary.

Boone had worked with his brother, Akeem, identified as the crew’s main player, as well as with convicted burglar Melvin Collins and three others – Jarrell Bordeaux, Marc Rainey and James Singletary, who were involved with the Boones and Sheffield in the theft of a 600-pound safe from Connecticut.

All were convicted at trial or pleaded guilty and were sent to state prison – which authorities at the time said they hoped marked an end to the decades-long deluge of burglaries committed by original members of the Englewood/Teaneck-based James Bond Gang and their successors.

Calo on Tuesday thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Hackensack, Oradell, Paramus, Rochelle Park, Teaneck and Tenafly, police for their assistance in the current investigation.

CLICK HERE: More Stories About the History of the Infamous James Bong Gang

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.