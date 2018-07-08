Prosecutor: East Rutherford Rt 3 Stop Turns Up Hidden Fentanyl, $67,000

A Jeep stopped by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives on westbound Route 3 in East Rutherford had a secret compartment containing a small amount of Fentanyl and $67,000 in suspected drug proceeds, authorities said.

They arrested the driver – Fermin A. Castillo, a 38-year-old convenience store cashier from Miami, FL – and confiscated the cash and cash found in the 2008 Grand Cherokee, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Tuesday.

Authorities charged Castillo with money laundering and drug possession and sent him to the Bergen County Jail on Friday.

Hours later, a judge ordered him released – under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law -- pending a July 25 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

