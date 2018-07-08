Prosecutor: Fair Lawn Mom Tried Dialing 911 Before Son Stabbed Her Dead

Ann Kaplan of Fair Lawn never got the words out after dialing 911, said authorities who charged her son with stabbing her to death as she tried to get help on Sunday.

Eric Daniel Kaplan attacked his 64-year-old mother with a knife as she desperately tried calling 911 around 3 p.m. Sunday, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday. She later died of her injuries.

Exactly two years ago Monday, police arrested Eric Kaplan and seized a knife from him after they said he stabbed his brother, Andrew.

On Sunday, Fair Lawn police who responded to the abandoned emergency call at 20-06 Halstead Terrace looked through a window and saw Ann Kaplan on the floor, said Calo, the prosecutor.

They found her son in the bathroom, insisting he'd done nothing.

Despite the best efforts of responders to try and save her life, Ann Kaplan was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, Calo said.

A judge subsequently ordered her 6-foot-1-inch, 140-pound son held pending a detention hearing this Friday on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, he said.

Calo's Major Crimes Unit and Fair Lawn police were investigating Sunday's homicide. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. Glen Rock police assisted.

