Prosecutor: Hackensack Man Collected Child Pornography

Authorities charged a Hackensack man with collecting kiddie porn.

A judge ordered Leonard E. Liebmann, 60, released pending a July 11 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on possession of child pornography charges.

Cyber Crimes Unit detectives caught Liebmann, of Clinton Place, with images of “nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Calo thanked Hackensack police for their assistance, as well as their colleagues from Carlstadt, Hillsdale, Lyndhurst, and Saddle River who contribute manpower to his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

