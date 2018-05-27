Prosecutor: MA Man Gets Off Bus In Fort Lee With 1½+ Lbs Fentanyl, Heroin

Investigators were waiting when a Massachusetts man got off a bus in Fort Lee carrying more than a pound and a little over an ounce of heroin, authorities said.

Jose Rodriguez-Quinonez, a 37-year-old self-employed painter, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing Tuesday.

He was arrested Friday after Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said his detectives got a tip that Rodriguez-Quinonez was headed from Dorchester, MA to Fort Lee by bus carrying the drugs for sale.

He was charged with possession of both with the intent to distribute them.

Calo thanked Fort Lee police for their assistance in the case.

