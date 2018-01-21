Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hillsdale Physician Charged With Having Employee Play Doctor
DV Pilot police & fire

Prosecutor: Passaic High School Teacher Charged In Student Sex Case

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Passaic High School
Passaic High School Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

PASSAIC, N.J. -- Authorities on Wednesday arrested a Passaic High School teacher who they said had "sexually inappropriate conversations and behavior" with two teenage victims.

Jose Maria, 39, was charged with four counts of child endangerment and one of official misconduct for incidents that authorities said occurred between 2010 and 2012. " The two victims, whose identities are being withheld based upon the nature of the charges, were students at the school during the relevant time period and are now adults," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.

He was due in court in Paterson Wednesday afternoon.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.