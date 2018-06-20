Prosecutor: Ridgefield Ex-Physician Assistant Had 10,000+ Child Porn Images

A former physician’s assistant living in Ridgefield gathered more than 10,000 files of child pornography – more than 10% of which he shared with others – said authorities who arrested him Friday.

Charbel “Charlie” Chaoul, 29, was taken into custody after the court-warranted search of his home, located on a short extension of northbound Bergen Boulevard that splits off toward Route 5.

He was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

A Ridgefield Park High School alumnus, Chaoul says on his resume that was graduated cum laude with honors from Felician College in Lodi in 2011 after four straight years on the Dean's List.

He worked several years for a local medical group while volunteering at Englewood Hospital and Medical Centerr and what was then known as Palisades General Hospital, the resume says.

An investigation found that Chaoul “used the Internet to view, possess, and distribute digital files depicting nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

A judge ordered him held in the Bergen County Jail pending an unspecified appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

