Prosecutor: Rutherford Cyberstalker Used Dating Sites To Harass Victim

A Rutherford woman posed as another person on dating sites, inviting people to contact the victim and even go to that person’s home, said authorities who arrested her Wednesday.

Genesee L. Orlowicz, 40, “used the Internet to create these accounts and engage with strangers in such a way that invited them to contact the [37-year-old] victim, and in some cases arrive at the victim’s home,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Orlowicz, a former medical assistant who is married and now unemployed, was charged with stalking, cyberharassment and impersonation, Calo said.

The Lancaster, Ohio native surrendered at the prosecutor’s office in Paterson and was released pending a June 27 hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court, he said.

Calo thanked Rutherford police for their assistance, as well as Lyndhurst and Saddle River police, who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

