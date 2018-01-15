Prosecutor: Teaneck Department Store Supervisor Had Sex With Girl, 14

TEANECK, N.J. – A department store supervisor from Teaneck had sex with a 14-year-old girl twice, said authorities who arrested him Wednesday.

Dale Morales, 48, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending court action on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

Morales, who is married, “engaged in sexual acts with a 14-year-old female on two occasions in Teaneck during 2014 and 2015,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said after an investigation by his Special Victims Unit and Teaneck police led to the arrest.

He was scheduled for a first appearance Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

