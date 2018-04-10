Prosecutor: Teaneck Man Who Shot Englewood Pair Aimed At 2 More, Gun Jammed

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- (UPDATE) A Teaneck man who led police on a more than 15-mile chase after shooting a couple in Englewood tried to shoot two other people, but his handgun jammed, authorities said Friday.

Odari Green, 37, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending further court action on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, carjacking, child endangerment and weapons offenses.

Green shot a man and woman at a home in the 200 block of West Palisade Ave. around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where they remained in stable condition, he said.

"Two additional unharmed victims reported that [Green] had attempted to shoot them, but his handgun malfunctioned," the prosecutor said.

Green fled in a white Nissan Altima that he later abandoned in Teaneck before carjacking a black Honda Accord at gunpoint from a woman on Park Avenue in Hackensack, Calo said.

Maywood Detective Sgt. Richard Brown and Detective Matthew Parodi were in an unmarked vehicle when they spotted Green driving on Essex Street.

They followed the carjacked Honda onto Route 80 and then the southbound Garden State Parkway, Maywood Police Chief David Pegg said.

State Police from the Bloomfield barracks who'd been notified tried to pull over the car, but it sped off, launching a brief chase -- with speeds reaching 85 miles an hour, authorities said.

Green drove on the right shoulder for much of the pursuit, then struck another vehicle as took Exit 145 onto eastbound Route 280, they said.

Troopers and the Maywood detectives immediately boxed him in, so Green bailed out.

The former Florida resident was quickly captured, NJSP Sgt. Jeff Flynn said.

The loaded gun was found inside the car, said Calo, the Bergen prosecutor.

