Prosecutor: Woman Steals $150G, Leaves Park Ridge Neighbor, 94, Destitute

PARK RIDGE, N.J. – A Park Ridge woman stole $150,000 from her 94-year-old neighbor – using some of the money to build an addition onto her own house -- after getting power of attorney, said authorities who arrested her.

Kim Covello, 62, left her neighbor “completely depleted” of funds, forcing her into seeking public assistance, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Covello, who is married and self-employed, got power of attorney for the victim in 2012, Calo said.

Over the next three years, the prosecutor said, she “used in excess of $150,000 of the victim’s money for her own purposes, [which] included direct payments to herself and members of her family.

Covello also “built an addition on her house,” he said.

Arrested late last week, Covello was released pending an April 18 hearing Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on theft by deception and elder abuse charges, the prosecutor said.

