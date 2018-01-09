Prospect Park PD: Burglar Broke Into Same Pizzeria Twice In Three Days

PROSPECT PARK, N.J. – A burglar was caught on surveillance video breaking into the same Prospect Park pizzeria twice in three days, said authorities who arrested him.

Matthew Zaledzieski, 38, who lives in town, first broke a front-door window to get into Time to Eat Pizzeria on Haledon Avenue on Dec. 30 before fleeing with $50 from the cash register, Detective Walter Richmond said Friday.

He did it again on New Year’s Day before taking $14 from the register, the detective said.

Richmond investigated with help from Officer Arthur Canestrino. They got surveillance footage from several surrounding businesses catching Zaledzieski in action, he said.

A few days later, Canestrino spotted Zaledzieski walking on Planten Avenue and North 8th Street and arrested him.

After admitting both break-ins, Zaledzieski two charged with two counts each of burglary and theft and brought to the Passaic County Jail. A judge released him soon after, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

