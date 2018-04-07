Contact Us
Prospect Park PD: Driver Who Dropped Heroin Folds Had Hundreds More

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Iben Cox
Iben Cox Photo Credit: COURTESY: Prospect Park PD

PROSPECT PARK, N.J. – A driver who dropped a bundle of heroin folds when he was stopped by Prospect Park police had a lot more where that came from, authorities said.

Officer Craig Bonagura stopped the 2001 Dodge Caravan with tinted windows at Hopper Street and Fairview Avenue late Monday after the driver – identified as 26-year-old Iben Cox of Paterson – failed to signal a turn, Detective Walter Richmond said.

Cox quickly got out of the car, prompting Bonagura to order him to show his hands, Richmond said.

Cox then turned, accidentally dropping a brick of 50 heroin envelopes from his waistband, he said.

A search turned up 280 more envelopes of the drug, bringing the total to 330 – all stamped “Controlla” in blue ink, the detective said.

Cox also had 30 vials of crack cocaine, a container of pot and two oxycodone pills, Richmond said.

He was charged with various drug counts, issued five traffic summonses and released pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

