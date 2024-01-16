Prospect Park PD: Teens Arrange Separate 'Sale' Meetings, Swipe 3 Dirtbikes

PROSPECT PARK, N.J. – Aided by cellphone video, Prospect Park police tracked down two teens who they said arranged meetings to buy dirt bikes from three different owners – then stole them.

Ameir Logan, 18, was working on one of the stolen bikes in front of his Paterson home when Detective Walter Richmond and Officer Arthur Canestrino rolled up on him, authorities said.

The first victim, from Englewood, told police he arranged to meet what he thought was a buyer in Prospect Park after placing a 2017 Yamaha 85 bike for sale on LetGo.com.

The “buyer” took the bike for what the victim said he thought was a test drive, never to return, Richmond said.

The victim recorded the thief with his cellphone, however, the detective said.

Days later, police received a complaint from a Wantage resident who said he lost his 2001 Kawasaki 250 dirtbike to a purported buyer in Prospect Park after they connected on the same site.

A day later, a third victim had his 2006 Suzuki Dirtbike taken under the exact same circumstances, Richmond said.

Richmond said screen captures from the first victim’s cellphone video helped him identify a 17-year-old Paterson boy whom he and Canestrino arrested last Thursday.

In the backyard was the 2017 Yamaha, he said.

The teen confessed and was processed on a juvenile complaint charging him with two counts of theft before police released him to a guardian, Richmond said.

It took only a few hours to identify and find Logan, who was repairing the 2001 Kawasaki 250 outside his home, Richmond said.

He was charged with one count of theft and released pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The two dirt bikes were returned to their owners.

The yellow 2006 Suzuki ( pictured above ) was still missing. The owner was offering a reward for its return.

Such scams are common, Richmond warned. He urged any sellers – or buyers – to arrange such meetings in police department parking lots or other public areas where they can’t be victimized.

