PSE&G: Power Outages Reported Across Bergen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Passaic Street, Hackensack
Passaic Street, Hackensack Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

UPDATE: Weather-related utility troubles closed streets, cut power to thousands of customers and kept responders busy Friday morning in Hackensack, Elmwood Park, Englewood and elsewhere in Bergen County.

Passaic Street in Hackensack was closed between Summit Avenue and Esplanade in Hackensack because of a downed wire that temporarilyy knocked out power to more than 2,500 customers, PSE&G said.

Power was quickly restored, the utility said.

Outages forced delayed openings in Lodi.

Boulevard was closed near Molnar Drive in Elmwood Park because of a transformer fire. Nearly 80 customers were affected.

The initial restoration time posted was 6:15 p.m., PSE&G reported.

More than 1,250 customers in the South Dean Street area off Route 4 in Englewood who lost power were expected to have it back by 1 p.m., the utility said.

More than 1,000 were affected in eastern Ridgewood and a portion of Washington Township following a transformer fire at Pascack Road and Ridgewood Avenue.

Nearly 1,000 customers in Garfield also were without power Friday morning.

Nearly 100 were reported in the south end of Bogota.

Other outages were reported across the county, most in the single digits.

Daily Voice Managing Editor Cecilia Levine contributed to this report.

