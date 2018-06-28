Ramsey Motorcyclist, 49, Killed, Passenger Critical In Hawthorne Crash

A Ramsey motorcyclist was killed and his female passenger critically injured in a crash in Hawthorne late Saturday.

Kasey "KC" Checke, 49, was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson that collided with a 2017 Jeep Wrangler in front of the Wells Fargo Bank on Lafayette Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief Richard McAuliffe said in a joint release Sunday morning.

Checke -- the owner-operator of KC's Kustom Exhaust and Auto Service on Franklin Turnpike in Ramsey -- was pronounced dead at 10:13 p.m.

His female passenger was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson in critical condition, Valdes and McAuliffe said.

They didn't identify either the motorcycle passenger or the driver of the Jeep, who they said wasn't injured.

Two ambulances and two paramedics responded along with police, the Passaic County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the prosecutor's fatal accident investigations unit.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.