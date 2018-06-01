Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Ramsey Rescue Clears Chlorine-Laced Trash That Fell From Truck Near School

Jerry DeMarco
Ramsey Rescue quickly had matters under control on Island Road.
Ramsey Rescue quickly had matters under control on Island Road. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ramsey Rescue Squad

Hazardous materials technicians from the Ramsey Rescue squad cleared a pile of chlorine-laced trash that fell off the back of a garbage truck near an elementary school on Monday.

Ramsey police, firefighters and Ambulance Corps members also responded to the Island Avenue incident near the Wesley D. Tisdale School.

So did their colleagues from OEM, DPW and a Bergen County Hazmat team.

"The scene has been mitigated without incident," the rescue squad reported.

There were no injuries, the squad said.

