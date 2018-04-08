RECOGNIZE HER? Edgewater PD Says Pickpocket Spent $5,500 Of Victim's Money

EDGEWATER, N.J. -- A brazen thief pick-pocketed a 60-year-old customer at the Trader Joe's in Edgewater, then went on a $5,500 shopping spree, said police who released surveillance photos Tuesday night in the hopes that someone recognizes her.

The thief took the victim's purse and wallet around 6 p.m. last Thursday, then used her credit card at Target stores in Edgewater and Hackensack, Detective Sgt. Tim Farrell said.

Anyone who sees or recognizes her or can help authorities find her is asked to contact Edgewater police: (201) 943-2200 .

