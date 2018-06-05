Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Reports: House Explosion, Fire Injure Several In Orange County

Jerry DeMarco
Several people were reported injured in the fire. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Several people were believed injured in a fire at a South Blooming Grove home just after midnight Friday, authorities reported.

The home at 60 Cromwell Hill was fully engulfed in flames, according to reports.

Unconfirmed reports were that at least seven people were injured. A report of an explosion also couldn't immediately be confirmed.

A medical chopper was requested.

Monroe, Washingtonville, Chester and Kyrias Joel were among the responding companies.

Orange and Rockland Utilities also responded.

