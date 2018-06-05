Reports: House Explosion, Fire Injure Several In Orange County

Several people were believed injured in a fire at a South Blooming Grove home just after midnight Friday, authorities reported.

The home at 60 Cromwell Hill was fully engulfed in flames, according to reports.

Unconfirmed reports were that at least seven people were injured. A report of an explosion also couldn't immediately be confirmed.

A medical chopper was requested.

Monroe, Washingtonville, Chester and Kyrias Joel were among the responding companies.

Orange and Rockland Utilities also responded.

