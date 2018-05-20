Resident Critical In Clifton Garden Apartment Fire

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during a Wednesday morning garden apartment fire in Clifton.

Firefighters quickly doused the two-alarm blaze at the Sytertown Apartments on Market Street, which broke out around 7:40 a.m.

Three apartments were affected.

As with all fires involving serious injury or death, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Arson Squad was summoned.

