Responders Rescue Residents From Roof In Lyndhurst Fire

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- Responders rescued two people trapped on the roof and two others who were hanging from a front window during a Lyndhurst bedroom fire early Tuesday.

One of them was hospitalized with minor burns, Deputy Fire Commissioner Paul Haggerty said.

The fire broke out just before 6:30 a.m. at 541 Page Avenue and was knocked down within 15 minutes, containing it to the second-floor bedroom, Haggerty said.

Police used ground ladders to pluck two occupants from separate ends of the roof, the deputy commissioner said. Firefighters got the other two down.

The icy slate roof and ground, plus the fact that the house is set back from the street, made the going tricky, Haggery said.

Rutherford sent an engine to the scene and provided mutual aid, while North Arlington sent a FAST team, he said.

Borough detectives were investigating the fire's cause.

