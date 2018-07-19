Results Are In: North Jersey, Meet Your Favorite Fit Cop

The readers have spoken and the results are in.

Congratulations to Wayne Police Officer Christie Ohlendorf, who was voted North Jersey's favorite "Fit Cop" in the Daily Voice competition.

Ohlendorf, a CrossFit athlete -- was certain she wouldn't win but earned 27 percent of votes (out of the 10 total law enforcement officers).

Paramus Deputy Chief Robert Guidetti took second place with 23 percent of votes.

Third place was a tie between Bergenfield PO Ahmed Alagha and Wood-Ridge PO Timothy Janz with 10 percent of votes each.

Fit & Blue will be donating apparel to Ohlendorf, who will also receive a banner to hang in headquarters.

Congratulations to all of the contestants. Below are the honorable mentions -- the strong and brave officers featured in Daily Voice's "Fit Cops" series who were not contestants in the competition (based on story page views).

Dino DeVirgilio (state parole officer); Robert Littlejohn (Saddle Brook PD); Jason Lanzilotti (Cresskill PD); Kevin Nebbia (Ridgefield PD); Victor Urgiles (Wallington PD and Bergen County Regional SWAT); Tyler Monroy (state corrections); Cindy Garcia (NJ Transit K9); Mark Torsiello (Wood-Ridge PD); and all of the officers in the Training for Warriors program : Wood-Ridge's Jeff Geisler and Mike Mueller, Paramus Police Department's Glenn Pagano, Mark Glantschnig and Mike Kelly, River Vale's Frank Saraceni (recently retired) and several others from Bergen County.

