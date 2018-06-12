Retiree Charged With Sexually Abusing Elmwood Park Child

A retiree inappropriately touched a child in Elmwood Park, authorities charged.

Leo Sarno, 67, was ordered held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing this Monday.

He’s charged with sexual assault and child endangerment.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Sarno was arrested Wednesday, a little over a week after Elmwood Park police and investigators from his office were notified of the alleged incident.

