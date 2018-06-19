Contact Us
Reward Offered To Find Hit-Run Driver Who Injured Englewood Skateboarder

Jerry DeMarco
This is the type of vehicle that authorities said struck Cristian Valdez before the driver sped off. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Prosecutor / INSET: Facebook
The driver is seen getting out of the car -- believed to be an Audi -- to check the grill.
The driver is seen getting out of the car -- believed to be an Audi -- to check the grill. Video Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Prosecutor

A $1,000 reward was posted Friday for information that helps authorities find the hit-and-run driver whose sedan struck and severely injured an Englewood skateboarder.

Surveillance video ( above ) shows the driver getting out of the car to check the vehicle's grill a few blocks north of the 9:50 p.m. June 11 crash before continuing on.

Cristian Valdez, a 15-year-old Dwight Morrow High School freshman, was found soon after in the roadway of Knickerbocker Road near the intersection of Bilmar Place.

Investigators were looking for a dark 2001-2004 Audi A6 that will have obvious front-end damage, including a broken grill, and possible damage to the bumper, hood, and windshield, the driver had fled north, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Cristian was recently moved out of the Intensive Care Unit and into a room at Hackensack University Medical Center, friends said. His injuries reportedly include brain trauma, a collapsed lung, kidney and spleen damage and fractures to his face and arm.

Anyone who saw something or has information that can help find whoever was responsible is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at (201) 226-5595 or the Englewood Police Department at (201) 568-2700 .

CrimeStoppers , meanwhile, can be contacted 24-7 by calling 1-844-466-6789 .

Tips can also be made electronically via www.bergencrimestoppers.org .

Anyone can also “like” Crime Stoppers by visiting www.facebook.com/tricommunitycrimestoppers.

******

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with medical expenses: Cristian Valdez Recovery Fund

