Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Ridgefield, Leonia Firefighters Rescue Deer Who Fell Through Overpeck Ice

Jerry DeMarco
Ridgefield and Leonia firefighters got their boats into Overpeck Creek and pulled the frightened animal to safety.
RIDGEFIELD, N.J. -- Responders rescued a deer who'd wandered into icy Overpeck Creek and fell through on Wednesday.

Ridgefield and Leonia firefighters got their boats into the shallow water and led the frightened animal several hundred yards to safety just after 4 p.m.

Blankets were stretched for warmth, and the deer bolted a short time later -- none the worse for wear, responders said.

Teaneck firefighters stood by as backup.

