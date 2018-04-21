Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Boy Hospitalized After Plunging From Mall Parking Deck In Paramus
DV Pilot police & fire

Ridgefield Park Firefighters Douse Overnight House Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
An electrical fire sent flames through the attic and part of the home. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
The call came in just after midnight. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
No injuries were reported. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
It was the Ridgefield Park Fire Department's third call in three days. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
A Bogota FAST team and firefighters from Hackensack were among the companies that joined their village colleagues -- who also thanked those from Little Ferry, New Milford, and Teaneck. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
At the scene. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. -- After aiding with fires in two neighboring towns, Ridgefield Park firefighters got one of their own just after midnight Tuesday.

An electrical fire sent flames through the attic and part of a home at 137 East Grand Avenue.

No injuries were immediately reported.

A Bogota FAST team and firefighters from Hackensack were among the companies that joined their village colleagues -- who also thanked those from Little Ferry, New Milford, and Teaneck.

Ridgefield Park firefighters were among the mutual aid responders to a Queen Anne Road house fire in Bogota on Sunday -- then again providing coverage to Teaneck during a Monday blaze at 87 Teaneck Road.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.