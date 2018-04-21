Ridgefield Park Firefighters Douse Overnight House Blaze

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. -- After aiding with fires in two neighboring towns, Ridgefield Park firefighters got one of their own just after midnight Tuesday.

An electrical fire sent flames through the attic and part of a home at 137 East Grand Avenue.

No injuries were immediately reported.

A Bogota FAST team and firefighters from Hackensack were among the companies that joined their village colleagues -- who also thanked those from Little Ferry, New Milford, and Teaneck.

Ridgefield Park firefighters were among the mutual aid responders to a Queen Anne Road house fire in Bogota on Sunday -- then again providing coverage to Teaneck during a Monday blaze at 87 Teaneck Road.

