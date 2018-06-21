Ridgefield Park Hiker Rescued After Tumbling 100 Feet Down Palisades

A Ridgefield Park hiker who tumbled 100 feet down the Palisades in Tenafly after slipping on a rock was rescued after she called family members on her cellphone, authorities said.

Sammantha Sfreddo, 31, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in serious but not life-threatening condition after loved ones dialed 911, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police said after Saturday’s mishap at the waterfall in the Greenbrook Sanctuary just off Route 9W.

Patrols “hiked approximately 100 feet down a rugged, steep cliff side to find [Sfreddo] laying on the rocks with multiple injuries,” PIP police said.

EMS and paramedics from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center also responded, along with the Palisades Interstate Parkway Regional Rappel Response unit.

The rescuers began treatment, packaged Ms. Sfreddo and carried her up the cliffs to an awaiting ambulance.

The regional rappel response is comprised of members from Closter EMS and Rescue, firefighters from Alpine, Cliffside Park, Closter, Edgewater, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Fairview, Fort Lee, Palisades Park, Ridgefield and Ridgefield Park, as well as Fort Lee EMS and paramedics.

