Ridgefield Park PD: Teacher Caught With Teen, Pot, Sex Toys Fights Police

A 40-year-old high school music teacher found in a parked car with an 18-year-old girl fought with Ridgefield Park police officers who took him into custody and seized a bag of pot, several sex toys and a hatchet, authorities said.

Officer Grant Novak spotted the vehicle in the parking garage across from the AMC Starplex 12 theaters off Challenger Road just after 8 p.m. Sunday and found Jean-Claude Santini of Syosset, a Union City High School teacher, reaching into the console, Lt. Joseph Rella said.

The officer also spotted a bag of marijuana, Rella said.

Ignoring Novak’s commands, Santini got out, pushed the officer and tried to flee before Novak subdued him after a brief struggle, the lieutenant said.

The girl ran off but was found nearby, Rella added.

A search of the car turned up the pot, sex toys and hatchet, he said.

Santini – who had 11 outstanding warrants out of Union City over the past five years -- was charged with drug possession, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and illegal weapons possession, among other counts.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail – and was ordered released by a judge less than 24 hour later under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.