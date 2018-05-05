Ridgefield Park Woman Charged With Selling Coke To Restaurant Customers

A Rockland County restaurant worker from Ridgefield Park sold cocaine to customers, said authorities who busted her and eight other accused members of a drug-dealing ring.

Paige Willock, 27, was the only out-of-Rockland resident among those that District Attorney Thomas Zugibe said catered to upwards of 150 customers in local bars and restaurants in Clarkstown, Nyack, Pearl River, Ramapo and Spring Valley.

SEE: Nine Nabbed In Rockland Drug Ring, DA Says

The ringleader, was 32-year-old Stanley Juin, of Nyack, who got the drugs from his cousin, Zugibe said.

Juin then used Willock and others to resell the cocaine to customers at their jobs, the district attorney said.

A Woodcliff Lake native, Willock received a Bachelor of Arts in Fiber, Textile and Weaving Arts from Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania in 2014, according to her LinkedIn page.

It says she also worked in product development for Steve Madden for nearly a year and a half and after working at Brooklyn Grill in South Hackensack.

Rockland authorities charged Willock with conspiracy to sell drugs and released her pending a hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.