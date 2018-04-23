Ridgewood Officer Reminds Parents To Hug Kids As His Baby Fights Cancer

A pair of Ridgewood parents recently had their world turned upside down at the news that their son, Cole, was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma.

More than $8,500 had been raised as of Thursday afternoon on a GoFundMe for Cole's parents Kevin McKeon, a Ridgewood police officer, and his wife Stephanie of Waldwick.

The parents said the diagnosis came as a complete shock to them as Cole showed no significant signs of being sick.

After investigating a stiff neck, something didn't "sit right" with their pediatrician, who ordered blood-work, the police officer said.

Follow up blood work in the Hackensack ER turned from just anemia to a small mass on his kidney to a CT Scan that showed a much bigger problem.

"Every corner we have turned has been devastating," McKeon said.

The family are currently residents of the pediatric oncology department at Hackensack University Medical Center and are being treated by a large team of doctors, medical specialists, nurses and more.

McKeon is certain that it is going to be a long year, or more. But he doesn't want your pity.

"What we need from you is thoughts and prayers," he said. "Don't feel sorry for us. Feel positive and optimistic that Cole makes it through this with as little difficulty as possible.

"Hug your kids, go donate blood, and let us be the ones to lose sleep over this news, not you. Life will go on and Cole will be a part of it for a very very long time."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.