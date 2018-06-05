Ridgewood Pedestrian Seriously Injured By Pickup Truck

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck Friday morning in Ridgewood.

The young man was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that responders appeared serious but not life-threatening following the crash at the intersection of North Maple and East Ridgewood avenues.

Police issued three summonses to the driver.

Firefighters and EMS also responded.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.