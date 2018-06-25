Road Rage: Oradell PD Arrests Motorist Who Hit Other With Tire Iron

Contact Us
Oradell police took a local man into custody Wednesday night after they said he struck another driver in the head with a tire iron during a road-rage incident.

Witnesses said both drivers were fighting in the street at Soldier Hill Road and Forest Avenue when one grabbed the tire iron and struck the other.

They said he then got back into his 1999 Jeep Cherokee and took off.

Moments after the license plate was broadcast, Oradell police found the SUV parked in a driveway in the 100 block of Kinderkamack Road at New Milford Avenue and made the arrest.

