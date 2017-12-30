Rookie Police Officer Finds Van In GWB Crash Full Of Designer Knockoffs

FORT LEE, N.J. -- A rookie Port Authority police officer on the job exactly a week discovered hundreds of counterfeit designer goods in a minivan involved in a crash on the George Washington Bridge, authorities said.

Officer Christopher Roncancio was interviewing both drivers in the 9 p.m. crash Thuresday when he noticed that one of the vehicles, a 2006 Toyota minivan, "was completely filled with handbags, belts, shoes of assorted designer labels" that turned out to be knockoffs, the authority's Joseph Pentangelo said.

Bubacarr Drammeh, 49, of the Bronx, "told police that he intended to sell the goods at a flea market in New Jersey," Pentangelo said.

There were no injuries in the crash and both vehicles were driven from the scene, he said.

Drammeh, meanwhile, was charged with trademark counterfeiting

Roncancio was graduated from the Port Authority Police Department Academy last Friday, Pentangelo said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.