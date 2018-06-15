Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PAPD: Passaic County Woman Tries To Kidnap Young Girl At NYC Bus Station
DV Pilot police & fire

Runaway Dump Truck Crashes Into Hawthorne House

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The truck took out a corner of the house. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Authorities were trying to determine how to move the truck and how seriously damaged the house was. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A runaway dump truck sped down a Hawthorne block in reverse and slammed into a house just after noon Monday.

A Paterson firefighter was taken by a Hawthorne ambulance to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson and a civilian was treated at the scene -- both for heat exhaustion.

No one was inside the Sunrise Drive house, which is near the bottom of a cul-de-sac .-- although one of the homeowners was in the backyard pool.

The driver was filling the truck with gravel at the top of the cul-de-sac when the Mack truck -- owned by Robinson & Sons trucking of Paterson -- began rolling, responders said.

It clipped a corner section of driveway, continued across the front lawn and took out the left corner of the house, spilling some gravel.

Responders included a Paterson Collapse Unit, as well as local police, firefighters and both of their chiefs.

No immediate determination had been made about the structural integrity of the house.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.