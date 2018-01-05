Saddle Brook Kessler Patients Moved After Water Leak Causes Odor

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. -- A busted water pipe released an odor that forced a partial evacuation of a Kessler rehab center Sunday night in Saddle Brook, authorities said.

Firefighters found the break on the main and first floor of the Kessler Institute of Rehabilitation on Market Street following an 8:50 p.m. call after the odor made some people's eyes tear, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

"It was a water pipe that serves the heating system," Kugler said. "There was an additive in the water that caused the strange odor and was likely spread throughout the building through the HVAC system."

The additive in the water that caused the problem wasn't hazardous, he said.

"Some patients were relocated to portions of building unaffected by the odor" while firefighters vented the affected areas, the chief said. Others were taken to a Kessler facility in Rochelle Park.

